Bollywood News: On Ram Navami, Anushka Sharma savours delicious prasad, Virat Kohli shares goofy pics!

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami (April 2) this year, the nation might be practising social distancing but that does not stop anyone from savouring the mouth-watering delicious prasad of Puri, Halwa and black chana (chhole). And so does our B-Town favourite Anushka Sharma.

Anushka shared a picture of yummy-looking Ram Navami Prasad on her Instagram story.

Check out the screengrab here:

Ram Navami is marked and revered as the day celebrating the birth of Lord Rama. It is a part of the nine-day long Chaitra Navratri festival and falls on the 9th day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar of Chaitra month (March-April).

On the other hand, hubby dearest cricketer Virat Kohli took to his social media handle and posted yet another bunch of goofy pictures.

The couple has been urging everyone to adopt the 'stay home, stay safe' policy to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. The government has called for a 21-day lockdown in the country to fight the pandemic flu.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.