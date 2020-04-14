Bollywood News: Producer Karim Morani tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive the second time

New Delhi: Bollywood film producer Karim Morani has been tested coronavirus positive the second time, as per a report in India Today. Karim, who is admitted at the Nanavati Hospital for treatment was first diagnosed with the novel COVID-19 infection on April 8, 2020.

While both her daughters Zoa and Shaza, who were infected with coronavirus too have been discharged from the hospital after their second test report came in negative. Zoa, in fact, thanked the hospital staff for taking care of her and lauded the spirit of the frontline warriors.

Karim Morani previously suffered two heart attacks and underwent a bypass surgery too. Shaza had travelled to Sri Lanka while sister Zoa went to Rajasthan. After both of them tested positive, father Karim Morani and mother Zara as a precautionary measure went to get tested. Karim was diagnosed with being COVID-19 positive while his wife's result was negative.

Incidentally, Shaza had earlier shown no symptoms of the virus but tested positive on her return while Zoa had a few signs indicating that she is affected.

Shaza and Karim Morani were admitted to the Nanavati Hospital whereas Zoa was in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.