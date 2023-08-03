trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644122
Bollywood News: Raveena Tandon Breaks Her Silence On 'One Friday Night'

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 03:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Filmmaker Manish Gupta's film One Friday Night, a thriller starring Raveena Tandon, Milind Soman, and Vidhi Chitalia premiered on JioCinema on July 28. Raveena shared, "Well, it's been quite an experience working on One Friday Night. Manish Gupta is a very talented director, he brings out the best in his actors. He's held the whole crew together, he's actually like a father figure to the entire team. We shot in different locations like Khandala, Lonavala, Manor. It was such a lovely experience shooting in actual rain since we shot in rainy season. Rain plays a very strong character in our film. It has been a fruitful experience and gratifying experience altogether!"

Also during the shoot, she rescued a snake that had entered the forest bungalow that was rented for her stay during the shoot.


Director Manish Gupta revealed, “Some other person may have been horrified by the presence of a snake in her place of stay, but Raveena Tandon kept her calm, she called up the forest department, and used her connections to get the reptile rescued.”

He also narrated another incident when the actress was shooting for an outdoor scene where Raveena had to walk through puddles of water wearing only sandals on her feet, someone spotted a huge crab lurking about on the wet ground, the crew members came to Raveena’s rescue wanting to crush the large crab.

The director further mentioned, “But, Raveena gracefully asked her bodyguard to just scoop up the clawy creature in the large umbrella that he was holding above her head, and the bodyguard released the crab in a grassy marsh some distance away.”

 

