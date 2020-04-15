Bollywood News: Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's new bald look is badass!

New Delhi: Salman Khan's brother-in-law and Arpita Khan's actor hubby Aayush Sharma took to his social media handle and posted his new badass look. He has turned bald and posed in a shirtless avatar, rocking his new cool summer look.

Now, whether it is just to kill the summer heat or is it for a film, we don't know as yet. However, he really is pulling it off is quite well, especially with those bulging biceps. Check it out here:

Many celebs including Varun Dhawan, fashion designer Ashley Rebello dropped their comments on his timeline.

Looks like he too is stuck with Salman Khan and other family members at Arpita Farms in Panvel where the fam jam had gone to spend a few days but ended up being there amid the nationwide lockdown to fight the deadly novel coronavirus.

A few days back Salman had posted a video with nephew Nirvaan and urged everyone to stay home stay safe and follow the guidelines issued by the government to combat the pandemic flu.