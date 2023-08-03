Bollywood News: Sara Ali Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Her Vogue Cover Photoshoot

New Delhi: Actress her successful stint with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke at the box office, Sara Ali Khan is riding a wave of admiration. From bagging major big league brands to setting the ramp at the India Couture Week 2023 afire, to now breaking the internet with her latest Vogue India cover.

Looking all things fabulous, Sara Ali Khan set the internet afire with her latest cover. With a pista green saree draped, it's difficult to take eyes off of the actress. Check out the link below;

With Zara Hatke Zara Bachke continuing its successful run in theatres for two months now, Sara's star power has reached new heights. Her performance in the film has garnered her not only immense love from the audiences but also from veteran actor Sharmila Tagore who called the actress' performance 'splendid and spontaneous'.

It appears there is no slowing down for the actress, as she continues to impress and captivate audiences. She has an interesting lineup including Anurag Basu's 'Metro.. Inn Dino', 'Aye Watan Mere Watan', wherein she'll be seen essaying the character of a freedom fighter from the 1940s.

