trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644186
NewsLifestylePeople
SARA ALI KHAN

Bollywood News: Sara Ali Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Her Vogue Cover Photoshoot

Sara Ali Khan News: The actress was recently seen walking the ramp with Aditya Roy Kapur at the India Couture Week 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 05:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bollywood News: Sara Ali Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Her Vogue Cover Photoshoot Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress her successful stint with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke at the box office, Sara Ali Khan is riding a wave of admiration. From bagging major big league brands to setting the ramp at the India Couture Week 2023 afire, to now breaking the internet with her latest Vogue India cover.

Looking all things fabulous, Sara Ali Khan set the internet afire with her latest cover. With a pista green saree draped, it's difficult to take eyes off of the actress. Check out the link below;

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

With Zara Hatke Zara Bachke continuing its successful run in theatres for two months now, Sara's star power has reached new heights. Her performance in the film has garnered her not only immense love from the audiences but also from veteran actor Sharmila Tagore who called the actress' performance 'splendid and spontaneous'. 

It appears there is no slowing down for the actress, as she continues to impress and captivate audiences. She has an interesting lineup including Anurag Basu's 'Metro.. Inn Dino', 'Aye Watan Mere Watan', wherein she'll be seen essaying the character of a freedom fighter from the 1940s.

For all the latest Bollywood News, keep reading this space for more updates.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train