हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood news: Shraddha Kapoor donates to help feed stray animals during lockdown

The NGO, People For Animals India, took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank Shraddha Kapoor for her donation.

Bollywood news: Shraddha Kapoor donates to help feed stray animals during lockdown
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actor Shraddha Kapoor has donated to an NGO to help them feed stray animals during the lockdown period.

The NGO, People For Animals India, took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank Kapoor for her donation.

"@ShraddhaKapoor We thank you for your generous donation to the voiceless! PAWSITIVE HEARTS is an initiative launched by PFA in order to overcome the problem of starvation during lockdown," the NGO tweeted.

On Wednesday the `Ek Villain` actor took to Instagram to share a heart-touching post of animals in captivity and how it affects them just in the way lockdown affects us.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So, you’re tired of isolation? ‏‏‎ ‎ As COVID-19 has forced the world to quarantine, we’ve all felt the effects of isolation — depression, anxiety, loneliness. Animals experience these same emotions. As humans, we tend to lack empathy for others until we’ve experienced their situation ourselves. But now that we’ve felt the suffering of captivity, let’s extend empathy toward the other living beings that we share this planet with. Millions of animals have been isolated their entire lives. In isolation, these animals exhibit concerning behaviors including self-harm. Mental health is not a uniquely human trait. This is not normal. So, you’re tired of isolation? These animals have been isolated their entire lives. No living being should live in captivity. We are guests of this planet, not masters. #Repost @earth

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

The picture which Kapoor reshared from an Instagram page `Earth` featured animals like Tiger, Elephant, Bear, Chimpanzee, and Dolphin under captivity and isolation.

Many stray animals across the world are going hungry and are starving to death as people mainly remain homebound owing to the lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

Tags:
Shraddha KapoorShraddha Kapoor donatesanimal welfare
Next
Story

Bollywood news: I am committed to taking risk in career, says Sobhita Dhulipala
Corona Meter
  • 11439Confirmed
  • 1306Discharged
  • 377Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M34S

Jamaat patient created a ruckus in Delhi hospital