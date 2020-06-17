हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sunny Leone

Bollywood news: Sunny Leone hits gym after three months

Sunny Leone is currently isolating with her husband Daniel Weber and three children - Nisha, Asher and Noah - in Los Angeles.

Bollywood news: Sunny Leone hits gym after three months
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sunnyleone

Mumbai: With lockdown restrictions easing in Los Angeles, Sunny Leone is happy to hit the gym again.

Sunny took to Instagram to share a video where she can be seen working out in the gym. In the video, Sunny is seen wearing a protective face mask as she burns calories on an elliptical machine.

"After 3 months, finally the gym is open," she wrote in the caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After 3months, finally the gym is open!!

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Sunny is currently isolating with her husband Daniel Weber and three children -- Nisha, Asher and Noah -- in Los Angeles.

Sunny and her family flew away to the US in May amid the COVID-19 outbreak. She felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

In the US, Sunny has been picking her own vegetables from a farm and visiting an animal learning centre, where she was seen feeding a giraffe.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in "Veeramadevi" and "Koka Kola".

 

