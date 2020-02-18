हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sunny Leone

Bollywood news: Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar add stardust to Dabboo Ratnani calendar launch

Dabboo Ratnani hosted a starry bash for his friends and colleagues in the industry at a hotel in Mumbai on Monday evening and the event had stars like Rekha, Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Jackie Shroff, Urvashi Rautela and others in attendance.

Bollywood news: Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar add stardust to Dabboo Ratnani calendar launch
Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: It's that time of the year again! Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani launched his annual calendar in a star-studded event. 2020 marks the 21st edition of the Dabboo Ratnani calendar and 25 years of him in the entertainment industry. Dabboo hosted a starry bash for his friends and colleagues in the industry at a hotel in Mumbai on Monday evening and the event had stars like Rekha, Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Jackie Shroff, Urvashi Rautela and others in attendance.

Rekha, as always, looked lovely in a white sari, which she paired with golden jhumkas and black shades.

Vidya Balan draped a metallic grey-coloured sari.

Sunny Leone looked ravishing in a white and black pantsuit.

Bhumi Pednekar picked a violent trendy outfit for the launch.

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

This year, stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday feature on the calendar.

