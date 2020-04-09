Bollywood News: Sushmita Sen's mesmerising new 'self-portrait' is worth a dekko!

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen has upped her Insta game like a pro. She keeps it updated with new pictures and videos, making her fans happy. In her recent post, she shared a 'self-portrait' click with a close-up of her face.

And we must say, the photo is worth all your attention. Her caption reads: #selfportrait “depth of a knowing” I love you guys!! Mmuuuaaah #duggadugga

Amid lockdown, the stunner has been sharing fresh pictures without a fail. A few days back, she posted yoga pictures with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and netizens loved it.

Sushmita and Rohman have been together for a year now and are often spotted hanging out with each other. Their social media PDA too grabs the limelight and is super cutesy. The couple is majorly into fitness and even work out together at times.

On the work front, she was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film.