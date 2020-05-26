Bollywood news: Tiger Shroff opens up on his fear of heights

Mumbai: Bollywood hunk and action hero Tiger Shroff, who mesmerisies with his near-impossible stunts on screen, is scared of heights!

The "War" actor took to social media to talk about his fear of heights. Sharing a slow-motion video where he can be seen jumping high in the air, Tiger wrote: "I always close my eyes whenever I am up there... anybody else scared of heights?"

Fans flooded his post with comments like "Flying Tiger" and "Fearless Tiger".

They also requested him to organise an #AskTiger session on Twitter.