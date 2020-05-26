हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Krishna Shroff

Bollywood News: Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff watches mom Ayesha on-screen for first time

Recently, Krishna Shroff shared a photograph in a white off-shoulder top and in full make-up, clicking a mirror selfie.

Bollywood News: Tiger Shroff&#039;s sister Krishna Shroff watches mom Ayesha on-screen for first time
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff was ecstatic to see their mother Ayesha on screen from the first time.

Krishna took to Instagram Stories and shared a scene featuring mom Ayesha. As an actress, Ayesha had worked in just one film -- Umesh Mehra's 1984 release "Teri Baahon Mein", which was a Bollywood remake of the 1980 Hollywood hit "The Blue Lagoon". Ayesha had reprised the role essayed by Brooke Shields in the original. The film also starred Mohnish Bahl.

"Watching my mother on the screen for the first time. Yup, it's in the blood," she wrote.

Recently, Krishna shared a photograph in a white off-shoulder top and in full make-up, clicking a mirror selfie.

"What day is it?" she captioned the image, wittily suggesting the lockdown had disoriented her sense of time.

 

