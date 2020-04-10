हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Urvashi Rautela

Bollywood News: Urvashi Rautela sets internet ablaze with yet another jaw-dropping picture in a black monokini!

Urvashi Rautela looks fab and flaunts her svelte hourglass figure. 

Bollywood News: Urvashi Rautela sets internet ablaze with yet another jaw-dropping picture in a black monokini!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela is upping the hotness bar on social media amid her quarantine break. Her recent posts have been throwback pictures and videos giving major vacay goals (of course once the pandemic ends!). 

In her latest Instagram post, Urvashi is seen posing for a photoshoot picture in a scintillating black monokini. 

The stunner looks fab and flaunts her svelte hourglass figure. 

The young and beautiful actress will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit "Thiruttu Payale -2" alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. She also has a song titled 'My channa Ve' by Meet Bros featuring Jyotica Tangri in her kitty.

She was recently in news for copying a tweet review of an international author-journalist named John Paul Brammer (JP Brammer). The former beauty queen's appreciation post for Oscar-winning South Korean film 'Parasite' was a word-to-word copy of what Brammer had tweeted days back. 

An internet user pointed out the similarity between the two tweets and tagged Brammer on the post, who in fact was amused to find it. 

 

Urvashi RautelaUrvashi Rautela instagramurvashi rautela pics
After coronavirus COVID-19 diagnosis, Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani tests negative
