Bollywood News: Vicky Kaushal Looks Sharp In Stunning Grey Suit, Fan Calls Him 'Sunshine' - Check Pics

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is busy promoting his upcoming film, 'The Great Indian Family', is looking dapper in his latest photoshoot. The 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' actor took to Instagram and posted some pictures and wrote, "Cameraman jaldi focus karo!” Vicky looks dashing with a heavy beard. He wore a grey suit and a white shirt. He completed his look with black goggles. Soon after Vicky shared these pictures, fans rushed to the comment section and dropped heart emoticons.

Recently, he attended the Dahi Handi event amid heavy rains in Mumbai on the occasion of Janmashtami. He was spotted in a white traditional attire and interacted with people in the event and also broke Dahi handi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is gearing up for the release of his film 'The Great Indian Family', which is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The film will be out in theatres on September 22. Vicky Kaushal stars in a completely new avatar as the local singing sensation in 'The Great Indian Family'.