trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2649798
NewsLifestylePeople
VIJAY VARMA

Bollywood News: Vijay Varma Looks Dapper In White Indo-Western Outfit, Explores Melbourne With 'Darling' Director

Actor Vijay Varma is currently in Melbourne, where he attended the Indian Film Festival to receive the honour of 'Best Performance' for 'Dahaad'. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 04:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bollywood News: Vijay Varma Looks Dapper In White Indo-Western Outfit, Explores Melbourne With 'Darling' Director

New Delhi: On a winning streak of phenomenal performances, Vijay Varma has been setting benchmarks in the industry like no one’s business. A name that needs no introduction today, Vijay Varma takes his fashion a notch higher as he looks extremely suave in this recent post where the actor is seen soaking in some incredible Pierre Bonnard'e work in Melbourne. 

The actor is currently in Melbourne, where he attended the Indian Film Festival to receive the honour of 'Best Performance' for 'Dahaad'. Moreover, he was the only actor to be nominated in two categories - Best Performance (Male) in Film and Best Performance (Male) in web-series for 'Darlings' and 'Dahaad'. 

Extremely fond of remarkable artistic skills, Vijay Varma does a dedicated post about his beautiful experience at the National Gallery of Victoria looking at all the timeless art pieces with her beloved Darlings director Jasmeet K Reen. 

In the caption, he wrote, “At @ngvmelbourne with darlings @jasmeet_k_reen soaking in #PierreBonnard’s incredible work at display. This art experience was so transportive. Thank You @iifmelbourne for this dose of vibrant colours."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Rocking it in this overall white ensemble, Vijay Varma looks extremely handsome and chic with statement classic glasses and black shoes. His fashion choices seen at the IFFM has been a hit amongst the fashion police who have approved all his voguish looks. 

With a fabulous year so far, Vijay Varma known for his versatility and consecutive immensely loved performances, the actor will next be seen in the much awaited 'Mirzapur 3', 'Murder Mubarak', and 'Devotion of Suspect X'.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train