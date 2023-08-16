Bollywood News: Vijay Varma Looks Dapper In White Indo-Western Outfit, Explores Melbourne With 'Darling' Director

New Delhi: On a winning streak of phenomenal performances, Vijay Varma has been setting benchmarks in the industry like no one’s business. A name that needs no introduction today, Vijay Varma takes his fashion a notch higher as he looks extremely suave in this recent post where the actor is seen soaking in some incredible Pierre Bonnard'e work in Melbourne.

The actor is currently in Melbourne, where he attended the Indian Film Festival to receive the honour of 'Best Performance' for 'Dahaad'. Moreover, he was the only actor to be nominated in two categories - Best Performance (Male) in Film and Best Performance (Male) in web-series for 'Darlings' and 'Dahaad'.

Extremely fond of remarkable artistic skills, Vijay Varma does a dedicated post about his beautiful experience at the National Gallery of Victoria looking at all the timeless art pieces with her beloved Darlings director Jasmeet K Reen.



In the caption, he wrote, “At @ngvmelbourne with darlings @jasmeet_k_reen soaking in #PierreBonnard’s incredible work at display. This art experience was so transportive. Thank You @iifmelbourne for this dose of vibrant colours."

Rocking it in this overall white ensemble, Vijay Varma looks extremely handsome and chic with statement classic glasses and black shoes. His fashion choices seen at the IFFM has been a hit amongst the fashion police who have approved all his voguish looks.

With a fabulous year so far, Vijay Varma known for his versatility and consecutive immensely loved performances, the actor will next be seen in the much awaited 'Mirzapur 3', 'Murder Mubarak', and 'Devotion of Suspect X'.