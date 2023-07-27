trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641251
VIVEK RANJAN AGNIHOTRI

Bollywood News: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Calls Out Fake News Over Box Office Clash With Prabhas, Calls Social Media 'Toxic'

'The Kashmir Files' filmmaker has called out a report that mentioned that he has already won the Box Office battle with pan-India star Prabhas.

Jul 27, 2023

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri recently took to social media to voice his deep concerns over the rampant spread of fake news and the increasingly toxic nature of the online platform. In a candid post, he expressed his dismay at the prevalence of false information and the negative impact it has on individuals and society. The filmmaker called out a report that reported that he has already won the Box Office battle with pan-India star Prabhas when 'The Kashmir Files' emerged as a bigger Box Office success than 'Radhe Shayam' in 2022.

The report also added that he was planning the same clash with The Vaccine War. Reacting to the report, Vivek took to Twitter and wrote, "Who is spreading such fake news attributing fake quotes to me? I respect Prabhas who is a mega mega star doing mega mega budget films. We make non-starter, small-budget, people's films. There is no comparison between us."

It so happened that Vivek recently criticized Prabhas's recent mythological drama 'Adipurush'. The film, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles, was heavily trolled for its dialogues and VFX. It failed at the box office as it could only earn Rs 135.04 cr after being made on a budget of around Rs 500 cr.

As the proliferation of fake news continues to be a pressing issue, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's voice adds to the growing chorus of individuals advocating for a more discerning and responsible approach to engaging with social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri along with Pallavi Joshi is gearing up for 'The Kashmir Files Unreported' and 'The Vaccine War'.

