Wendell Rodricks

Bollywood News: Wendell Rodricks's sudden death shocks fashion and film world; Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma and others post heartwarming messages

In an emotional note, Malaika and Anushka Sharma shared their journey and experiences with Wendell Rodricks and how he played a key role in tranforming the fashion world.

Bollywood News: Wendell Rodricks&#039;s sudden death shocks fashion and film world; Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma and others post heartwarming messages
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ace fashion designer and Padma Shri recipient Wendell Rodricks breathed in last on February 12, 2020, at his residence in Colvale, Goa. He was 59. The internationally acclaimed designer cum LGBTQ activist's sudden death has shocked the fashion and film world equally.

Some of the biggest names in the industry have had the opportunity of working with Wendell Rodricks at some point in time. Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma and several others expressed their shock on social media and also extended condolences to the family.

In an emotional note, Malaika and Anushka Sharma shared their journey and experiences with Wendell Rodricks and how he played a key role in tranforming the fashion world.

In 2014, Wendell was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award by the government of India. Besides fashion, the ace designer was a vocal gay rights activist and an author as well.

In 2012, he wrote his book titled 'Moda Goa: History and Style', followed by his autobiography 'The Green Room'. Then in 2017, 'Poskem: Goans in the Shadows' was released which was a fiction narrative based at the backdrop of adopted children in Goa.

In 2002, he married partner Jerome Marrel in Paris and has been open about his sexuality.

His home in Colvale 'Moda Goa Museum and Research Centre' was turned into a museum housing Goan fashion over the years.

Several celebrities and politicians mourned Wendell Rodricks's death.

May his soul rest in peace.

 

 

Wendell RodricksWendell Rodricks deathgoa designerFashion DesignerMalaika AroraAnushka Sharma
