Bollywood remembers Mahatma Gandhi on 150th Birth Anniversary

Mumbai: On the occasion of the 150th Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday, a string of Bollywood celebrities such as Shekhar Kapur, Arjun Kapoor and Sonali Bendre spoke of the impact of the Father of the Nation, and reiterated some of his words of wisdom.

The celebrities took to Twitter to share their views on Gandhi, whose birth anniversary on October 2 is also celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence all over the world.

Here's what they have tweeted:

Shekhar Kapur: Gandhiji understood grassroots India better than most. He always maintained India needed to grow from grassroots upwards, not top downwards #GandhiJayanti.

Arjun Kapoor: Father of the nation. Creator of harmony. Preacher of simplicity. You will always be remembered! #GandhiJayanti.

Sonali Bendre: This Gandhi Jayanti let's honour his core values of compassion, non-violence, humility and forgiveness.

Saqib Saleem: To the father who taught us not to lose faith in humanity. Happy #GandhiJayanti.

Huma Qureshi: May we remember all that he said and stood for.

Aayush Sharma: Once in a thousand years, a few great people walk the face of the earth and leave their mark forever. Mahatma Gandhi was one of them. Happy #GandhiJayanti

Jackky Bhagnani: "In doing something, do it with love or never do it at all." #MahatmaGandhi #GandhiJayanti

Sophie Choudry: Remembering Gandhiji on his 150th birth anniversary. A true messenger of peace, love, compassion. The father of our nation. May we all do our bit to follow in his path so that the world could be a more peaceful, thoughtful, kind place #GandhiJayanti.