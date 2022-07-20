NewsLifestylePeople
Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg suffers head injury, airlifted to Guwahati hospital

Singer Zubeen Garg injured: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh district to ensure that Zubeen Garg, who is currently undergoing treatment at Sanjeevani Hospital in Dibrugarh due to physical illness, receives all quality medical services.

Guwahati: Singer and music composer Zubeen Garg, who was admitted to a private hospital in Assam's Dibrugarh after sustaining a minor head injury, has been airlifted to Guwahati on Wednesday. According to doctors, the singer is now in stable condition and out of danger.

He also directed state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta to oversee the entire process of providing medical services to him. The playback singer has produced music for Assamese, Bengali, and Bollywood films. 

Some of his most popular songs include Ya Ali, from the 2006 Bollywood film Gangster, and Dil Tu Hi Bataa, from Hrithik Roshan`s Krrish 3. Apart from his singing talent, Zubeen Garg also got a big break in the movies in 2008. Zubeen also plays a wide variety of musical instruments including dhol, drums, guitar, harmonium, mandolin, and keyboard. 

 

