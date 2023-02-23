Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana to Host Zee Cine Awards 2023
New Delhi: Young Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is a live-wire host on stage and he returns to mesmerise audiences with his impeccable comic timing and brilliant hosting skills at the Zee Cine Awards this year! Ayushmann is a crowd favourite at live events and he will bring his A-game on at this awards ceremony for which he has already started prepping to deliver a blockbuster performance on stage.
“Ayushmann is one of the best live show performer and host of our times. Ayushmann will be hosting the awards ceremony! He has established himself as a great host over the years. So, all eyes on how he can brilliantly host the night with his charming act and captivate audiences,” informs a trade source aware of this development.
On the work front, Ayushmann’s much-awaited next is the comedy Dream Girl 2, a sequel of his blockbuster 2019 comedy in which he left the nation in splits with his impeccable comic timing. More film announcements are coming our way from Ayushmann real soon.
