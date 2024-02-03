New Delhi: Kriti Sanon, born on July 27, 1990, in New Delhi, India, hails from a non-filmy background. Her father, Rahul Sanon, is a Chartered Accountant, and her mother, Geeta Sanon, is an Associate Professor at the University of Delhi. Kriti has a younger sister, Nupur Sanon, who is also making her mark in the entertainment industry.

Educational Pursuits:

Before entering the world of glamour, Kriti pursued her education in engineering. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida. Despite her academic achievements, Kriti harboured a passion for acting and modelling.

Entry into Bollywood:

Kriti Sanon's journey into Bollywood began when she was noticed in the modelling circuit. Her striking looks and poise caught the attention of renowned designers and brands, leading to her participation in various fashion shows and ad campaigns. However, it was her debut film, "Heropanti" (2014), alongside Tiger Shroff, that marked her entry into mainstream cinema.

Breakthrough Role:

"Heropanti" not only showcased Kriti's acting prowess but also earned her critical acclaim and a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Her on-screen chemistry with Tiger Shroff was well-received, and she quickly became a sought-after actress in the industry.

Versatility in Roles:

Following her successful debut, Kriti went on to showcase her versatility by taking up diverse roles. From the romantic drama "Dilwale" (2015) to the historical fiction "Raabta" (2017), she proved her ability to handle different genres. Her performances in movies like "Bareilly Ki Barfi" (2017) and "Luka Chuppi" (2019) were particularly praised for their freshness and authenticity.

Box Office Success:

Kriti Sanon's success at the box office continued with films like "Housefull 4" (2019) and "Panipat" (2019), where she demonstrated her ability to contribute to commercial successes while maintaining her commitment to meaningful roles.

Beyond Bollywood:

Apart from her success in Hindi cinema, Kriti expanded her horizons by starring in regional films like the Telugu blockbuster "1: Nenokkadine" (2014) and the Marathi film "Dohale Jevan" (2017).

Brand Endorsements and Philanthropy:

Kriti Sanon's popularity extended beyond the silver screen, as she became a favorite choice for brand endorsements. Additionally, she has been actively involved in philanthropic activities, supporting causes related to education and women's empowerment.

With a supportive family background, a strong educational foundation, and a commitment to her craft, Kriti continues to be a prominent and influential figure in the Indian entertainment industry.