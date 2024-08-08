Bollywood Trivia: Taapsee Pannu’s Father Treats Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Team To Mouth-Watering Homemade Chhole Bhature!

New Delhi: Taapsee new movie, ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, hits theaters on August 9, followed by the drama-comedy ‘Khel Khel Mein’, which is set to premiere on August 15. August is shaping up to be a defining month for Pannu, with both films generating significant buzz.

During a recent promotional tour in Delhi for ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, Pannu's father added a personal touch to the event by bringing Chole Bhature for everyone to enjoy. A close source from the promotional team revealed, “Taapsee’s father brought Chole Bhature during her promotions for Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba for everyone.” The source elaborated that this gesture is not a one-time affair but a cherished ritual. “Also Whenever she goes for promotions of any of her films in Delhi, she asks her father to bring Chole Bhature from the place close to her house. It’s something she does for every visit,” the source added.

Taapsee Pannu's love for food is well-known. Despite her demanding schedule, she makes it a point to savor her favorite dishes whenever possible. On a recent trip to Paris for the 2024 Olympics, Pannu was spotted strolling the streets and indulging in local treats, including croissants and other delicacies, which she shared with her followers on social media.

‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ marks the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 hit 'Haseen Dillruba', making it one of the few OTT films to receive a sequel. With the dual releases of 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' and 'Khel Khel Mein', August is set to be a landmark month for Taapsee Pannu and her fans alike.