close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kriti Sanon

Bollywood wishes Kriti Sanon on her 29th birthday

Actress Kriti Sanon turned 29 on Saturday, and birthday wishes came pouring in from every corner, especially her friends in the industry.

Bollywood wishes Kriti Sanon on her 29th birthday

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon turned 29 on Saturday, and birthday wishes came pouring in from every corner, especially her friends in the industry.

Kriti made her Bollywood debut with "Heropanti" in 2014 and worked in Rohit Shetty's "Dilwale", starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Varun Dhawan in 2015, but it was "Bareilly Ki Barfi" in 2017 that turned her fortunes.

She recently featured opposite Kartik Aaryan in "Lukka Chuppi", which performed well at the box-office, and also stars in the just-released "Arjun Patiala". Coming up next are "Panipat" and "Housefull 4". 

Wishing Kriti luck on her birthday was actor Ayushmann Khurrana, her co-star in "Bareilly Ki Barfi", wrote: "Happy bday pretty Sanon! Good luck for your film 'Arjun Patiala' and everything you do."

Actor Varun Sharma has worked with Kriti in "Dilwale" and "Arjun patiala", seems to be in awe of her.

"Happppy Birthday to the most adorable, amazing, talented, hardworking, caring and cutest bro. In the whole wide world!! Have the most amazing year ! Be the way you are always!! Love you loadsss!! See you in two days and then we have to celebrate," Varun Sharma wrote.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha posted a photograph of herself with Kriti on Instagram stories and wished her "happy birthday".

Actor-host Maniesh Paul tweeted: "Happy birthday Kriti...Stay blessed. Have a fabulous year ahead."

Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration on Instagram. She posted a few video clips of Kriti cutting the cake.

"Happy birthday love. Khush reh tu bas (just stay happy)," Nupur wrote alongside the videos.

Tags:
Kriti SanonKriti Sanon picsLukka chuppi
Next
Story

Deepika Padukone, femme fatale in black, makes a stylish fashion statement - Pics

Must Watch

PT10M51S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 27th July 2019