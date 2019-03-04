हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maha Shivratri

Bollywood wishes 'peace', 'prosperity' on Maha Shivratri

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Monday, Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar among others wished "peace" and "prosperity" for all.

Bollywood wishes &#039;peace&#039;, &#039;prosperity&#039; on Maha Shivratri

Mumbai: On the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Monday, Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar among others wished "peace" and "prosperity" for all.

The festival is celebrated to honour Lord Shiva.

Here`s what the celebrities had to say:

Amitabh Bachchan: Om Namah Shivay, Har Har Mahadev.

Akshay Kumar: This Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva bless you and your family with peace and prosperity.

Alia Bhatt: Har Har Mahadev. Happy Maha Shivratri

Raveena Tandon: Happiest wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. Jai Mahadev.

Priety Zinta: May the essence of Lord Shiva destroy all evil thoughts and negativity from within us and spread love, positivity and happiness within us, our family and our surroundings. A very happy Maha Shivratri to you and your family. 

Amrita Rao: Happy Maha Shivratri to all.

Rajkummar Rao: Har Har Mahadev. Happy Maha Shivratri.

Diljit Dosanjh: Heartiest wishes for Maha Shivratri.

Arjun Rampal: Om Namah Shivaya... Jai Shambho...Har Har Mahadev. 

Mughda Veira Godse: Wishing everyone a blessed Maha Shivratri. Har Har Mahadev...Bholenath is with everyone.

Mallika Sherawat: Happy Maha Shivratri to all

Jacky Bhagnani: Har Har Mahadev! May Lord Shiva bless us with peace and prosperity. 

