Sunny Leone

Bollywood's 'Baby Doll' Sunny Leone gets son dancing

Currently, on a work trip to Jaipur, she is setting the town on fire by posing in a floral bikini.

Jaipur: Actress Sunny Leone's son is still a toddler, but that didn't stop her from making him dance to a Punjabi number.

Sunny of the "Baby Doll" fame took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video in which she is seen holding on to her baby and dancing to the song "Gaddi moudan ge" along with actor-host Rannvijay Singha.

She captioned the video taken at an airport: "Off to #mtvsplitsvilla season 12! #SunnyLeone #TikTokwithSunny #returnoftiktok." 

The former adult film star and her husband Daniel Weber adopted a girl child, Nisha, in 2017 and announced birth of her sons, Noah and Asher, via surrogacy last year.

Currently, on a work trip to Jaipur, she is setting the town on fire by posing in a floral bikini. "Pulled this bikini after a long time! Time for a swim in my private villa pool here in Jaipur," she posted on Instagram on Monday.

 

