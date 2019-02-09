हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Boman Irani

Boman Irani becomes grandfather again

Mumbai: Actor Boman Irani has become a proud grandfather again as his son Danesh and daughter-in-law Reah have welcomed their second bundle of joy -- a girl.

The thrilled grandfather took to Twitter on Friday evening to announce the arrival of the newborn. 

Boman posted a black and white photograph of Danesh and Reah, and captioned it: "There is nothing sweeter and warmer in the world than holding a newborn baby girl in your arms that will soon call you Grandpa! Love you more and more my son Danesh Irani and my darling daughter Reah."

Danesh and Reah tied the knot in 2011. The two welcomed their first born, a son, in 2016. 

The 59-year-old actor and his wife Zenobia also have another son, Kayoze Irani, 31, who is a Bollywood actor and has featured in films such as "Student of The Year" and "Youngistaan". 

On the work front, Boman will be seen in "Housefull 4" and has been roped in for the upcoming biopic titled "PM Narendra Modi".

