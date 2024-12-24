Boman Irani Mourns Shyam Benegal’s Death, Says 'There Will Never Be Another Like You'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Shyam Benegal, known for his unparalleled storytelling and iconic films like Manthan, Bhumika, Arohan and Lipstick Under My Burkha among others passed away at the age of 90 in Mumbai last night. Actor-director Boman Irani, who had the privilege of working with Benegal in Well Done Abba, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note.

“A single conversation with him meant you were wiser, brighter, and blessed by the end of it. Those who did not know him should find him in his mighty body of work.

If one lined up all the posters of his films, you would need a bigger wall. If you lined up all that he could speak about, you would need a bigger library. If you could be half the man he was, you would need another lifetime.

There will never be another like you, Shyam Garu.”

Reflecting on his experience with the legendary filmmaker, Boman shared how he had admired Shyam Benegal since the mid-seventies. He recalled the moment Shyam Benegal personally offered him a role in Well Done Abba, describing it as surreal and calling the film a beautiful experience that he would always treasure.

As the industry and fans mourn this monumental loss, Shyam Benegal’s extraordinary career continues to stand as a beacon of inspiration, celebrating stories that will forever remain etched in the hearts of cinema lovers.