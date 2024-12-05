Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2828121https://zeenews.india.com/people/boman-irani-on-working-with-oscar-winner-alexander-dinelaris-jr-2828121.html
NewsLifestylePeople
BOMAN IRANI

Boman Irani On Working With Oscar Winner Alexander Dinelaris Jr.

Boman Irani, renowned for his iconic role as Virus in 3 Idiots, shares his experience of working with Oscar winner Alexander Dinelaris Jr.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2024, 01:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Boman Irani On Working With Oscar Winner Alexander Dinelaris Jr. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Boman Irani, known for his iconic roles as Dr. Asthana in 'Munna Bhai' M.B.B.S and 'Virus' in 3 Idiots, recently opened up about his collaboration with Oscar-winning screen-play writer ​Alexander Dinelaris Jr., the co-writer of The Mehta Boys.

During a Spiral Bound masterclass, Boman said, ''Working with Alex was a deeply rewarding experience, one that went far beyond just writing a film.''

​Talking about his experience of working with  Alexander Dinelaris Jr., Boman shared, “Every discussion with Alex was filled with meaningful insights. I would carefully jot down points to revisit later. These notes stay with me as a reminder of our creative journey together.”

Boman Irani  also spoke about how these notes weren’t just for the project but were lessons in storytelling that will stay with him.“These notes are not just for the project but a lesson in storytelling itself,” he shared.

The Mehta Boys stars Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwari, and Shreya Chaudhary, and is co-written by Boman Irani and Oscar-winning writer Alex Dinelaris and is produced by Irani Movietone and Chalkboard Entertainment.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal - Evidence of Pakistani Conspiracy Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh Hindu Attacks: Pakistani Army’s Role Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: 13 Years Later, Will the Bofors Case Reopen?
DNA Video
DNA: Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Continues
DNA Video
DNA: AI App Predicts Death Date: How Does It Work?
DNA Video
DNA: Truth Behind Claims of a Temple in Sambhal Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Cracks Down on Corruption in Road Construction
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Model vs Yunus Model: A Comparison on Handling Riots
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile
NEWS ON ONE CLICK