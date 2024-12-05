Boman Irani On Working With Oscar Winner Alexander Dinelaris Jr.

New Delhi: Boman Irani, known for his iconic roles as Dr. Asthana in 'Munna Bhai' M.B.B.S and 'Virus' in 3 Idiots, recently opened up about his collaboration with Oscar-winning screen-play writer ​Alexander Dinelaris Jr., the co-writer of The Mehta Boys.

During a Spiral Bound masterclass, Boman said, ''Working with Alex was a deeply rewarding experience, one that went far beyond just writing a film.''

​Talking about his experience of working with Alexander Dinelaris Jr., Boman shared, “Every discussion with Alex was filled with meaningful insights. I would carefully jot down points to revisit later. These notes stay with me as a reminder of our creative journey together.”

Boman Irani also spoke about how these notes weren’t just for the project but were lessons in storytelling that will stay with him.“These notes are not just for the project but a lesson in storytelling itself,” he shared.

The Mehta Boys stars Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwari, and Shreya Chaudhary, and is co-written by Boman Irani and Oscar-winning writer Alex Dinelaris and is produced by Irani Movietone and Chalkboard Entertainment.