Boman Irani To Be Invited As Featured Speaker At Oxford University And London School Of Economics

New Delhi: An acclaimed actor widely known for his versatility, Boman Irani has garnered immense love and appreciation for his contribution to Hindi Cinema. With over 24 years of career spanning in the entertainment industry, the actor has made his way into the hearts of audiences and established himself as one of the finest performers. Being truly unstoppable, Boman Irani is now headed to London on January 24, 2024, with his family for three major milestone moments of his life as an actor. Present there, Boman Irani will be honoured by the British Parliament for his noteworthy contributions to Indian cinema. Additionally, he has been invited as a featured speaker at Oxford University and The London School of Economics.

On January 25, the actor will be at the forefront, delivering speeches at the mentioned three prestigious venues. With this memorable achievement, Boman Irani has now joined the ranks of esteemed speakers at Oxford, following in the footsteps of Shah Rukh Khan and Shashi Tharoor.

Boman Irani expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and honour, stating, “It’s truly humbling to represent India on such esteemed global platforms and receive this recognition. Especially as my family will be present with me to witness this gratifying moment. I look forward to sharing my life experiences and the wisdom gained throughout my two-decade career with other bright minds there. Taking a piece of India with me, I’m truly grateful for this opportunity.”

Meanwhile, amidst these honours, Boman Irani is gearing up for yet another career milestone - his directorial debut. Fans eagerly await more updates on the project, especially since he has written it and will be a part of it as well.