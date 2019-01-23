हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Boman Irani

Boman Irani to launch his production house

After making a mark in Bollywood with his acting skills, Boman is all set to step into production. 

Boman Irani to launch his production house

Mumbai: Actor Boman Irani has invited "Birdman" screenwriter Alexander Dinelaris to India to launch his production house on Thursday.

After making a mark in Bollywood with his acting skills, Boman is all set to step into production. 

"We are the ever-evolving industry and there is a lot that is changing in the cinema as we speak. I just want to make sure that the foundation on which this industry is built gets stronger every day," Boman said in a statement.

"By inviting celebrated writer Alexander Dinelaris to launch my production house and making him share his experience with us is just a first step towards the big aim," he added. 

Instead of the usual gala party that takes place after any launch event, Boman has opted for a very special way to celebrate the new start. He has arranged for a day long workshop with Dinelaris. He has invited writers, directors and students from filmmaking schools to be a part of the workshop. 

 

