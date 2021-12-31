हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Boman Irani

Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani tests positive for COVID-19

Boman Irani&#039;s son Kayoze Irani tests positive for COVID-19

MUMBAI: Actor Boman Irani's son and filmmaker Kayoze Irani is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, Kayoze took to Instagram Story and informed everyone about his diagnosis.

"So I have tested positive for COVID-19. No alcohol, no non-veg, no socialising. (Never thought I would say these words). Symptoms are there. And they are not fun," he wrote.

Kayoze has also requested everyone to take the necessary precautions before stepping out. "Please take all precautions before you step out. Stay strong and see you in 2022," he added.

Kayoze is best known for directing Netflix's film 'Ankahi', which features Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul in the lead roles.

