Disha Salian

Bombay HC dismisses plea seeking CBI probe into Disha Salian's death

Disha Salian was the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Bombay HC dismisses plea seeking CBI probe into Disha Salian&#039;s death

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and said if any person has information in the case, he/she is free to approach police.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni observed that the petitioner, Delhi-based advocate Puneet Dhanda, had no locus standi (capacity) to file such a plea.

"Who are you? If there is any foul play in the death of this person Disha Salian, then her family can take appropriate steps as per law," the court said.

Salian, 28, died on June 8 this year after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad, following which the city police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

In his petition, Dhanda had sought that the case of Disha Salian's death be transferred to the CBI and it be monitored by the high court.

The HC, in its order dismissing the petition, said the Mumbai police on August 5 issued a press note, saying if any person has any information pertaining to the death of Disha Salian, then he or she shall approach the police.

"There is nothing on record to show that the petitioner has approached the police. The petitioner has, in fact, directly approached the Supreme Court," the court said.

The apex court last month refused to hear the plea and directed Dhanda to approach the high court first, following which Dhanda filed a petition in the Bombay HC.

The petitioner's advocate, Vineet Dhanda, argued that there were several media reports insinuating that she (Salian) was murdered and the police has closed the case without carrying out a proper inquiry.

"On June 8, Salian was found dead in mysterious circumstances and just a few days later, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, with whom Salian worked in the past, was also found dead at his residence under mysterious circumstances," Vineet Dhanda argued.

The bench, however, said the petitioner can approach the police if he has any information.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his home in suburban Bandra on June 14. 

