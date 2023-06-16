topStoriesenglish2622244
Bombay HC Quashes 2006 Case Against Mika Singh For Allegedly Kissing Rakhi Sawant

Mika, in April this year, moved the High Court to quash the FIR and subsequent chargesheet filed by the police.

Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 07:44 AM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed the FIR and chargesheet which was registered in 2006 against singer Mika Singh for allegedly kissing actor Rakhi Sawant forcibly.

The FIR and chargesheet have been quashed with Rakhi Sawant's consent. High Court ordered quashing the FIR after Rakhi's lawyer didn't oppose the plea. The FIR was registered after Mika was accused of allegedly grabbing and forcibly kissing Rakhi at a party at a restaurant in the Mumbai suburbs. Mika was charged under Sections 354 (molestation) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Mika, in April this year, moved the High Court to quash the FIR and subsequent chargesheet filed by the police.

The High Court on Thursday perused the affidavit submitted by Rakhi which stated that she and Mika had amicably resolved their differences. 

