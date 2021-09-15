हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bombay High Court quashes cheating cases filed against actor Sahil Khan on complaint by Ayesha Shroff

Ayesha Shroff told the High Court that while she had also raised an issue of non-payment of dues by Sahil Khan worth over Rs 4 crore in her complaint, she had decided not to pursue the claim or any other allegations made in the two FIRs.

Bombay High Court quashes cheating cases filed against actor Sahil Khan on complaint by Ayesha Shroff

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday (September 15) quashed two FIRs registered in Mumbai against actor Sahil Khan in 2015 on a complaint filed by Ayesha Shroff, the wife of veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, over allegations of cheating and criminal intimidation.

A bench of Justices SS Shinde and N J Jamadar quashed the two FIRs which were registered by the Bandra police, after Khan's lawyer and Ayesha Shroff told the court on Wednesday that they had settled the dispute between them amicably.

Ayesha Shroff told the HC that while she had also raised an issue of non-payment of dues by Khan worth over Rs 4 crore in her complaint, she had decided not to pursue the claim or any other allegations made in the two FIRs.

The bench accepted statements of both the parties and quashed the two FIRs, noting that the case seemed to have arisen out of a 'business dispute'.

It, however, imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on Khan and said the money will go to the Maharashtra child welfare committee for the "welfare of children under the state's care".

Khan is best known for his work in the Bollywood film 'Style'.

