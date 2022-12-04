Bombshell Disha Patani grabs eyeballs in backless corset top, spotted with injured feet on dinner date

NEW DELHI: Bollywood bombshell Disha Patani, who often takes on the internet with her sizzling, sultry avatar, has suffered an injury. The 'Baaghi' actress on Saturda shared a photo on Instagram where she is seen soaking her feet in cold water to relieve pain. The actress called herself clumsy as she shared the update with her fans.

"Can I be injury free for a week... why I am so clumsy," she captioned the post. However, the injury didn't stop the B-Town damsel to step out in the city later in the day. Disha was papped arriving at a restaurant along with a friend. The actress hot as ever in a bronze corset off-shoulder top and teamed it with a printed georgette skirt. The corset top accentuated her toned figure and came with a plunging neckline. Disha rounded off her look with a light pink sling bag.

Check out Disha Patani's latest look from last night:

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

On Saturday, Disha left her fans swooning over her after she dropped a new photo of her in teeny two-piece attire from an undisclosed location. Disha is seen chilling on the beach in a brown tassel bikini. Another photo shows her enjoying inside a pool in a pink bikini. Her vacation pictures are enough to make us crave to pack our bags and jet off to a beach location.

Disha Patani is undoubtedly a beach enthusiast and often drops her photos and videos in swimsuits. She often shares pictures from her travel diaries and her fans are in love with them.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri's action-thriller film 'Ek Villain 2'. The film also starred John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria and opened mostly to negative reviews. She has next 'Yodha',

'Project K' and and untitled film by Sivakumar Jayakumar in her kitty.

Disha will be sharing the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in action-thriller 'Yodha', which is slated to release in July 2023. Earlier, when Dharma Productions head hhoncho Karan Johar unveiled the first look of the film, it left the viewers thriller and excited at the same time. South actress Rashii Khanna will be making her Bollywood debut with the film.