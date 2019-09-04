close

Sridevi

Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor unveil Sridevi's wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore—Pics

Boney Kapoor unveiled the wax statue of his late wife and iconic actress Sridevi at Madame Tussauds, Singapore. He was accompanied by his two daughters—Janhvi and Khusi.

Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor unveil Sridevi&#039;s wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor unveiled the wax statue of his late wife and iconic actress Sridevi at Madame Tussauds, Singapore. Kapoor was accompanied by his two daughters—Janhvi and Khusi.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the photographs of the trio on Twitter. He wrote, “Boney Kapoor along with daughters Janhvi and Khushi unveil the wax statue of #Sridevi at Madame Tussauds #Singapore.”

Sharing the news of Sridevi's wax statue to be unveiled at Madame Tussauds, Boney Kapoor had earlier written on Twitter, “Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans. Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure at Madam Tussauds, Singapore on September 4, 2019. #SrideviLivesForever”

The 'first female superstar' of Bollywood, Sridevi, breathed her last on February 24, 2018. Her sudden death had come as a huge shock to the entire nation and left many mourning.

The actress might not be with us in person, but will always live in our hearts.

