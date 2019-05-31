close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor loses 12 kg, Janhvi proud of him

The producer on Thursday attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony.

Boney Kapoor loses 12 kg, Janhvi proud of him

New Delhi: Producer Boney Kapoor has lost around 12 kg. His elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor is glad he has become "slim and trim".

"Papa lost 12 kg... Slim, trim and healthy. So proud, finally," Janhvi wrote on Instagram along with the image in which Boney is seen suited and booted.

With a red pocket square on the suit and sporting sunglasses, Boney looks happy and dapper while posing.

The producer on Thursday attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony.

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in multi-starrer "Takht" and Dinesh Vijan's film "Rooh-Afza". 

 

Tags:
Boney KapoorJanhvi KapoorBollywood
Next
Story

Kriti Sanon oozes oomph in a red bikini top on magazine cover- Pic inside

Must Watch

PT20M21S

Modi cabinet portfolios revealed: Amit Shah gets Home, Nirmala Sitharaman finance