Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor shares Sridevi's throwback pic with his name written on her back!

On Tuesday, Boney Kapoor has shared a throwback picture of his wife and late legendary actor Sridevi on his social media account. Unfortunately, on February 24, 2018, she died in Dubai after attending a family function there.

Boney Kapoor shares Sridevi&#039;s throwback pic with his name written on her back!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Producer Boney Kapoor never misses any chance to express his love for his late wife and legendary actress Sridevi. 

On Tuesday, Boney shared an unseen picture of his wife on his social media handle and wrote, “In Lucknow celebrating one of the festivities of Durga Puja at Sahara Sahar in year 2012.”

 

Talking about the throwback picture, it was taken at a temple in Lucknow where Sridevi can be seen seeking blessings while posing for the shutterbugs. 

In the picture, Sridevi can be seen in a traditional attire. What caught everyone’s attention was Boney's name written with vermillion on her back.

While some fans went gaga over the picture, others missed the legendary actress. 

 

For the unversed, Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996 and were blessed with two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi.

Unfortunately, on February 24, 2018, Sridevi died in Dubai after attending a family function there.

Boney is also a doting father to Arjun and Anshula, who are his children from his first marriage to Mona Shourie.

 

