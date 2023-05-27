Boney Kapoor's Latest Post For Daughter Khushi Kapoor Will Make You ROFL

The younger kids in the house are always known for being their parents' favourite ones! From getting the last slice of pizza to throwing tantrums over other siblings, no doubt they are one of the most spoiled and loved ones in a household. And, it seems like it is the same in BTown's Kapoor family. It is already known that late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is her father's favourite, a fact that has been admitted time and again by his other kids including Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor. From pampering her the most to spoiling her, Khushi Kapoor has rightfully gained the title of being the favourite kid in the house. The doting father is also seen teasing his daughters, while also standing by their side at times of need and appreciating their hard work and achievement.

Speaking of which, the film producer recently took to his Instagram stories and shared a candid photo of Khushi Kapoor. While making a light 'dad joke' over his daughter, he referred to Khushi for wearing a mask and said that COVID-19 is already over. "Covid is over beta," wrote Boney in a text on the picture.

Check:

In the picture, Khushi can be seen dressed in a dyed T-shirt paired with blue denim. She also wore a pink-coloured mask that complemented her outfit and her shoes.

Boney Kapoor who was previously married to producer Mona Kapoor has two children with her, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor. Later, they got divorced, after which he married Sridevi in 1998. The couple was blessed with two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Unfortunately, Sridevi passed away in 2018, just a few months before her elder daughter Janhvi was about to make her acting debut with Dhadak. It has been since then that Boney is playing both the roles of a father and a mother to his kids.

Now, Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies this year. Co-written by Zoya, Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre, the film also features many young faces including Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina.