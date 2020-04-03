'Boss' Anushka Sharma crashes Virat Kohli-Kevin Pietersen's video chat, says 'Chalo dinner time' - Check out

New Delhi: When Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and former England captain Kevin Pietersen joined for a quick live video chat, little did they know that Bollywood actress and Virat's wifey Anushka Sharma would gatecrash the conversation, proving who's the boss at home.

Anushka dropped a comment 'Chalo, dinner time' and the boys had to call off the conversation right there. Pietersen shared a screenshot of the fun chatter on Instagram:

During their chat, Virat and Pietersen talked about the lockdown and the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak creating a health crisis globally. Recollecting thier Indian Premier League (IPL) memories, where they played together for Royal Challengers Bangalore, fans enjoyed the conversation.

A few days back, Pietersen was in Assam to shoot for National Geographic's documentary "Save This Rhino". He also visited Kaziranga National Park, home to the great Indian one-horned rhinoceros.

He even shared pictures and videos of his India wildlife experience.