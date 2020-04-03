हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

'Boss' Anushka Sharma crashes Virat Kohli-Kevin Pietersen's video chat, says 'Chalo dinner time' - Check out

When Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and former England captain Kevin Pietersen joined for a quick live video chat, little did they know that Bollywood actress and Virat's wifey Anushka Sharma would gatecrash the conversation, proving who's the boss at home. 

&#039;Boss&#039; Anushka Sharma crashes Virat Kohli-Kevin Pietersen&#039;s video chat, says &#039;Chalo dinner time&#039; - Check out
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: When Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and former England captain Kevin Pietersen joined for a quick live video chat, little did they know that Bollywood actress and Virat's wifey Anushka Sharma would gatecrash the conversation, proving who's the boss at home. 

Anushka dropped a comment 'Chalo, dinner time' and the boys had to call off the conversation right there. Pietersen shared a screenshot of the fun chatter on Instagram:

During their chat, Virat and Pietersen talked about the lockdown and the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak creating a health crisis globally. Recollecting thier Indian Premier League (IPL) memories, where they played together for Royal Challengers Bangalore, fans enjoyed the conversation. 

A few days back, Pietersen was in Assam to shoot for National Geographic's documentary "Save This Rhino". He also visited Kaziranga National Park, home to the great Indian one-horned rhinoceros.

He even shared pictures and videos of his India wildlife experience. 

 

Tags:
Anushka SharmaVirat KohliKevin Pietersen
Next
Story

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia make goofy dishwashing video to wish Ajay Devgn on birthday

Must Watch

PT3M20S

Maulanas issued fatwa urging people to offer Friday prayers in the house, to avoid the crowd