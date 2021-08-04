Boss lady Rubina Dilaik’s recent pics with hubby Abhinav Shukla are all about beach love!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming music video Tumse Pyaar Hai alongside hubby Abhinav Shukla, has finally got some time to chill and relax with her beloved husband.

The lovebirds are currently holidaying in an undisclosed location and are having the best time of their lives.

Sharing the beautiful pictures, Rubina made a beach and heart emojis on her Instagram account.

In the pictures, Rubina and Abhinav can be seen enjoying at the beach side. While the boss lady opted for an ocean blue co-ords, her hubby Abhinav opted for a comfy look.

For the unversed, Abhinav and Rubina got married in 2018 in a private ceremony in Shimla. The wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and family.

The power couple was last seen together onscreen in music video, ‘Marjaneya’ and the song is crooned by Neha Kakkar. It was highly appreciated by their fans.

On the workfront, Rubina is all set to make her big-screen debut with the upcoming film 'Ardh'. The project marks the directorial debut of music composer-singer Palaash Muchhal. "Ardh" also features popular TV actor Hiten Tejwani and "Hungama 2" actor Rajpal Yadav.

While Abhinav is currently participating in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, which has been shot in Cape Town in South Africa. The show is hosted by Rohit Shetty.