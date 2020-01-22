हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt has 'no complaints' with life now

While walking the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet on Sunday, Brad Pitt spoke about taking stock of his life now,

Brad Pitt has &#039;no complaints&#039; with life now
File image

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Brad Pitt is enjoying his life and says he has no complaints.

While walking the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet on Sunday, the actor spoke about taking stock of his life now, reports people.com.

"It's a beautiful day here in LA. We got it well, we got it really good," Pitt said.

He continued: "I got friends, I got lovely kids, I like my coffee, I like my dogs. I've got no complaints."

Pitt has six children with his former wife, actress Angelina Jolie. The two split in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years being together.

Earlier this month, the actor won for best-supporting actor at the National Board of Review Awards in which he said his "goals in life now are pretty simple" as he listed standard aspirations like "to be happy" and "stay healthy".

In listing his final goal, Pitt joked he hopes to stay clear of "a financial situation where I have to do 'Ocean's 14'," adding, "We'll see".

Tags:
Brad PittBrad Pitt filmsbrad pitt life
Next
Story

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' child actor on 'quiet' Ajay Devgn, 'chatty' Kajol

Must Watch

PT4M12S

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi reached Srinagar's Lal Chowk