Brad Pitt says he will one day 'organically' be done with acting

Washington DC: Legendary actor Brad Pitt is not planning on retiring just yet but thinks he might one day stop appearing in front of the camera.

The actor spoke to People at the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming film `Once Upon a Time in Hollywood`, where he revealed that if he had ever considered retiring given director Quentin Tarantino`s vocal stance on giving up helming movies.

Tarantino has often said that he`s retiring after 10 films, meaning he has one more left after `Once Upon a Time in Hollywood`.

"No, I don`t know. I don`t know. I enjoy doing other things. I think that one day I`ll just wake up and organically it`ll be done. Maybe I won`t wake up and that`s why it`ll be done," Pitt said of whether he`s thought about leaving his acting career behind.

Pitt recently opened up to GQ Australia, as cited by People about his changing interests in the entertainment industry as he gets older.

"I`m behind the camera on the producing side and I enjoy that a lot," the 55-year-old actor said of his recent projects with production company Plan B. "But I keep doing less and less. I really believe that overall it`s a younger man`s game - not that there aren`t substantial parts for older characters - I just feel, the game itself, it`ll move on naturally. There will be a natural selection to it all," he added.

He continued, "But I`m curious to see what the future of [film] is, what shape it takes. I really appreciate the streaming services because we`re seeing more and more quality projects being made. We`re seeing more writers and directors and actors getting a shot. It just tells you how many talented people are out there."

"I like to think there`s room for both. But I could be a dinosaur and not even know it, man. And the comet could be on the way," he said.

Pitt won an Oscar in 2014 for producing the hit movie `12 Years a Slave` with his production company.

`Once Upon a Time in Hollywood`, also starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, is set in the backdrop of 1969 Los Angeles, the film will feature DiCaprio and Pitt as fading TV star Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth, respectively. The film follows them as they make their way through a changing film industry, and fight to reclaim their fame.

Apart from DiCaprio, Pitt, and Robbie, the film also stars late actor Luke Perry, Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Michael Madsen, Lena Dunham, and Kurt Russell. It is produced by Shannon McIntosh and David Heyman.

Perry, who will be last seen on the silver screen as Scott Lancer, a fictitious character in `Once Upon A Time In Hollywood`, passed away at the age of 52 on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke.

The film is slated to hit the theatres in India on August 15, 2019.