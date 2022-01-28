हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt 'secretly dating' Swedish singer Lykke Li? All the dope we know

Pitt was romantically linked to several famous celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Juliette Lewis and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, whom he was married to from 2000 to 2005.

Brad Pitt &#039;secretly dating&#039; Swedish singer Lykke Li? All the dope we know
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Despite certain online rumours, Oscar winner Brad Pitt and Swedish singer Lykke Li are not romantically involved with each other. As per Page Six, the two are not 'secretly dating' and haven't seen each other in two years.

"He met her a couple of years ago. (There's) nothing negative. They are just not dating," a source confirmed to the outlet.  

For the unversed, rumours of a budding romance between Pitt and Li started doing the rounds on the internet when an Instagram user shared on the platform that he had spotted the pair hanging out at Mother Wolf, Chef Evan Funke`s new Roman-style pasta palace in Hollywood that has already attracted a number of celebrities.

However, an insider told Page Six that Pitt has no interest in dating another celebrity again. 

Pitt was romantically linked to several famous celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Juliette Lewis and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, whom he was married to from 2000 to 2005. The actor has been making headlines in recent years for the custody battle following his messy divorce with actor Angelina Jolie. 

The 'Mr and Mrs Smith' co-stars, who were declared legally single in 2019, share six children -- 20-year-old Maddox, 18-year-old Pax, 17-year-old Zahara, 15-year-old Shiloh, and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

A source recently confirmed to Page Six that Pitt is still enjoying the single life and dating around, but is not tied to any one particular person "seriously".Speaking about Li, the Swedish singer previously dated Grammy-winning musician Jeff Bhasker. The two called it quits shortly after Li gave birth to their son, Dion in 2018. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Brad PittLykke Librad pitt girlfriendswedish singerAngelina JolieJennifer Aniston
Next
Story

Man attempts to break into singer Taylor Swift's NYC apartment, gets arrested

Must Watch

PT4M39S

UP Elections 2022: CM Yogi reached Meerut, addressed the rally | Corona | Oxygen Plants