Brad Pitt 'secretly dating' Swedish singer Lykke Li? All the dope we know

Washington: Despite certain online rumours, Oscar winner Brad Pitt and Swedish singer Lykke Li are not romantically involved with each other. As per Page Six, the two are not 'secretly dating' and haven't seen each other in two years.

"He met her a couple of years ago. (There's) nothing negative. They are just not dating," a source confirmed to the outlet.

For the unversed, rumours of a budding romance between Pitt and Li started doing the rounds on the internet when an Instagram user shared on the platform that he had spotted the pair hanging out at Mother Wolf, Chef Evan Funke`s new Roman-style pasta palace in Hollywood that has already attracted a number of celebrities.

However, an insider told Page Six that Pitt has no interest in dating another celebrity again.

Pitt was romantically linked to several famous celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Juliette Lewis and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, whom he was married to from 2000 to 2005. The actor has been making headlines in recent years for the custody battle following his messy divorce with actor Angelina Jolie.

The 'Mr and Mrs Smith' co-stars, who were declared legally single in 2019, share six children -- 20-year-old Maddox, 18-year-old Pax, 17-year-old Zahara, 15-year-old Shiloh, and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

A source recently confirmed to Page Six that Pitt is still enjoying the single life and dating around, but is not tied to any one particular person "seriously".Speaking about Li, the Swedish singer previously dated Grammy-winning musician Jeff Bhasker. The two called it quits shortly after Li gave birth to their son, Dion in 2018.