Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper terrified about Oscar performance

The 91st Academy Awards will be held on February 24. 

Bradley Cooper terrified about Oscar performance
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Actor-director Bradley Cooper says he is terrified to perform "Shallow" live at the Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced last week that Cooper and Lady Gaga will perform their Oscar-nominated song "Shallow" from movie "A Star Is Born", Cooper's directorial debut. In the film he plays a famous country singer and she a rising music star. 

When asked about his Oscars performance with Gaga, Cooper said: "I'm sure I'll be terrified," eonline.com quoted Cooper as saying. 

"I just had to like, Zen out and just pray that I wouldn't ruin her show. Because, think about it, she just crushed it or two hours..and I thought, 'Please let me just be on pitch'," he added. 

Cooper and Gaga are nominated for Oscars for their roles in "A Star Is Born", which has been nominated for the Best Picture. Cooper was not nominated in the directing category. 

The 91st Academy Awards will be held on February 24. It will be telecast in India on Star Movies.

 

 

Bradley CooperOscar PerformanceshallowHollywoodAcademy Awards
