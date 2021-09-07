Brahmakumaris lead farewell to Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Friends, fans and many members of the entertainment fraternity meditatively mourned the passing away of TV heartthrob Sidharth Shukla at an online prayer meeting on Monday.

The prayer meeting, conducted virtually from the late actor's family home in Mumbai, was led by the Brahmakumaris. Sidharth, who was quite spiritually inclined, was a follower of the religious organisation.

He would often visit the Brahmakumari centre and was last seen there on Raksha Bandhan day. In an interview to the media, the renowned teacher among the Brahmakumaris, Tapaswiniji, had then said, "He came to our Vile Parle centre and our Yoginiji there tied rakhi on him."

Sidharth's mother, Rita Shukla, is also a follower of the Brahmakumaris. Monday`s online prayer meeting was led by Brahmakumari Yogini Didi and Sister Shivani showered her blessings on the departed soul.

It was actor Karanvir Bohra who first shared the news about the prayer meeting: "Let's all come together today at 5pm for special prayers and blessings for our friend #sidharthshukla organised by his mother #ritaaunty and his sisters #neetu and #preeti and sister #shivanididi @brahmakumaris_bk #seeyouagain on the other side bro."

RJ Pritam also went on social media with the announcement. "Let`s pray together. Be a part of the session today. 5pm Zoom meeting #sidharthshukla."

A large number of fans reacted to the posts with their own prayers and emojis. "You will always be in our hearts" -- this was the most common sentiment accompanied by a heart emoji. Also trending on Twitter was the hashtag