Ranbir Kapoor

Brahmastra Part I Shiva: Chiranjeevi to voice trailer of Ranbir Kapoor's film

The much-anticipated trailer for 'Brahmstra Part 1: Shiva' will be released on June 15. Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi is to lend his voice for the Telugu trailer.

Brahmastra Part I Shiva: Chiranjeevi to voice trailer of Ranbir Kapoor&#039;s film
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: The much-anticipated trailer for 'Brahmstra Part 1: Shiva' will be released on June 15. Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi is to lend his voice for the Telugu trailer.

With India's most powerful creative forces coming together, Chiranjeevi has agreed to provide his voice to Ayan Mukerji's upcoming epic movie 'Brahmstra Part 1: Shiva' trailer in Telugu. It is reported that the 'Acharya' actor has wrapped up the dubbing part for the 'Brahmasta Part 1: Shiva' trailer in Telugu.

 

The magnum opus, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, will be released theatrically on September 9, in five languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

An ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni have important roles in the movie.

 

'RRR' director S.S. Rajamouli presents the film in all four South Indian languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

