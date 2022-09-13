Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan fans start petition, demand a spin-off of his character!

New Delhi: The film 'Brahmastra part 1: Shiva' has finally been released in cinema halls across the country and the movie, which was touted to be a visual delight for viewers, hasn't disappointed. The film has been much loved by the fans around the globe and that has also translated to its box office numbers, with the film earning more than 100 crore at the box office in three days.

The film, while being criticised by the critics for its storyline, saying that it lacks depth, has been able to win the hearts of the public. But the audience in this superstar extravaganza has given their verdict as to whom and which character of the movie they have loved the most. He is none other than Mr Shah Rukh Khan who has portaryed the role of Scientist in the film and has been able to carve out a special place in the hearts of the fans.

The love for the character has been so great that the fans have started an online petition asking for a spinoff of the character played by the 'DDLJ' star. The petition at change.org reads, "I request Dharma Productions and director Ayan Mukerji to make a spin-off of Bhrahmastra featuring Mohan Bhargav, played by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan."

Fans have given reasons for the petition. Some of the reasons shared by the fans are:

"Because why not? His screen presence lit up the hall and his backstory deserves a movie of its own", one fan wrote. "Because he have got some massive ability to uplift the Bollywood level throughout the world. And i strongly want him in single movie as vanarastra aka Mohan Bhargav the scientist", wrote another.

Now it remains to be seen if the makers of the film will respond to this request from the fans.

The film 'Brahmastra' has been written and directed by 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' famed filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and stars actor Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The film was released in theatres on the 9th of September.