Brahmastra trailer: Fans are confused if mystery man holding 'trishul' is Shah Rukh Khan, check stills

Shah Rukh Khan's fans are sure the actor is part of the Brahmastra trailer. His fans have been sharing glimpses on Twitter and Instagram claiming that the superstar is portraying the role of 'hanuman-astra'. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 03:56 PM IST

MUMBAI: It was announced a long time back, that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be having a cameo in the highly-awaited Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure 'Brahmastra'. On June 15, the first official trailer of the film was dropped and as expected, it has filled the viewers with joy. 

Right from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's crackling chemistry in the film to the heavy impressive VFX shots and Amitabh Bachchan's voiceover, the fans can't just keep calm. Meanwhile, the cinegoers are speculating that the makers also made sure to add a blink-and-miss glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan in the three-minute long trailer. The social media is abuzz with screenshots of SRK’s appearance in Brahmastra.

Fans have been assuming that that the mysterious guy holding up the trident is none other than King Khan himself. "Ready for #ShahRukhKhan in #Brahmastra trailer!!!!" a user tweeted.

A clear glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan was missing from the majestical trailer, but fans are convinced that the person with fire around him, holding the trident and the one with the supernatural lightning creature of Lord Hanuman behind him is the megastar himself.

"Glimpse of Megastar #ShahRukhKhan in #BrahmastraTrailer," another user wrote on his Twitter account.

The magical drama film is very high on VFX and action and promises an amazing big-screen experience to the audience.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Brahmastra' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. 

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, in 2D and 3D.

'Brahmastra" is a trilogy and the first part is titled 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' fans are now eagerly waiting to experience this epic multi-starrer fantasy film on the big screen.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018 in the film 'Zero', which post that fans are waiting to see their favourite star back on the big screen. The actor is carrying a bucket full of movies with 'Pathan', 'Dunki' and 'Jawan' in his kitty. He will also be seen making special appearances in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Tiger 3'. 

