Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome first child, actress delivery a baby girl

Alia Bhatt was admitted to Mumbai's RN Hospital on Sunday for the delivery of her first child with Ranbir Kapoor.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 01:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot in April this year, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 6, 2022, at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The news has left their fans elated as they thronged to Alia's social media account and flooded the comment section with some adorable messages.

Alia Bhatt had recently hosted an intimate baby shower with her friends and family members at her home.

 

Alia Bhatt's father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had earlierconfirmed the arrival of the new member in the family and told HT, "Waiting for a new sun to rise. A fresh sparkling dew drop of life."

Alia and Ranbir's marriage, which took place on April 14, 2022, was an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family members in attendance. Alia Bhatt took all her fans and dear ones by surprised when she announced in June that she and Ranbir are all set to welcome their first child. 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had taken to social media to announce that they were expecting their child together soon after their marriage. Alia shared a picture from the hospital where she is undergoing her sonography test, while Ranbir is seen seated next to her. The actress continued to shoot for her first Hollywood film 'Heart Of Stone' in Spain and promoted 'Brahmastra'. She also launched her maternity wear 'Edamama'. However, Alia and Ranbir were not seen at any Diwali parties or Bollywood gatherings in the last two months. The two have been maintaining a rather low profile and almost no presence on social media. 

Alia and Ranbir got married after dating each other for almost five years. The actors met on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' and soon came close to each other. 

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor had two releases this year including 'Shamshera' and 'Brahmastra', whereas Alia was seen in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR', 'Darlings' and 'Brahmastra'.

Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'. 

Ranbir KapoorAlia BhattAlia bhatt babyalia bhatt childalia bhatt deliveryrn hospitalAlia bhatt baby girlalia bhatt baby boyAlia Bhatt marriage

