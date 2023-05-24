Anupamaa Actor Nitesh Pandey Dies Of Cardiac Arrest at 51, Mortal Remains To Reach Mumbai Today

New Delhi: It seems like dark days for the television industry as another shocking demise news has left fans heartbroken. Senior actor Nitesh Pandey of Anupamaa fame has died due to cardiac arrest according to ETimes. The report states that the noted star suffered a massive cardiac arrest at 2 am in Igatpuri, Nashik where he was for a shoot. He was 51.

Nitesh Pandey's producer brother-in-law Siddharth Nagar, confirmed the news. He told ETimes, "Yes you have heard it right. My brother-in-law is no more, my sister Arpita Pandey is in a state of shock. Nitesh's father has left for Igatpuri to get his mortal remains. They should be here by the afternoon. We have gone absolutely numb, I have not been able to even talk to Arpita after the tragedy."

Nitesh was first seen in the TV show Tejas back in 1995. He later worked in shows including Manzilein Apani Apani, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Saaya, Justajoo and Durgesh Nandini among others. He also played cameos in Bollywood films like Om Shanti Om, and Khosla Ka Ghosla to name a few.

The late star runs 'Dream Castle Productions' which is also into producing radio shows, reportedly. With much exposure in theatre, he worked in plays including Aastha and Misal Pav with veteran dancer-actress Sudha Chandran.

On the personal front, he was earlier married to Ashwini Kalsekar (1998) but they separated in 2002. Later, Nitesh Pandey got married to TV actress Arpita Pandey.

He was recently seen in the 2022 release Badhaai Do and played the role of Dheeraj Kapoor in the superhit daily soap Anupamaa featuring Rupali Ganguly.